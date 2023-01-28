Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $649,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.