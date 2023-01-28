Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,724,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,500,000 after buying an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Model N by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 102,025 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $3,479,356 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

