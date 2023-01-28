Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,799.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,891.5% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 322,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,936.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 102,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,004.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,181.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

