Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,822.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,516 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

