National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Down 2.4 %

National Beverage stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

