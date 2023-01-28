New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

