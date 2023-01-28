Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

