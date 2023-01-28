Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $266.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $273.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $238.81 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

