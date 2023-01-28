Northstar Group Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

