Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $20.93 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

