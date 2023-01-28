Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

