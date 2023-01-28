Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Wedbush downgraded Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $89.78 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

