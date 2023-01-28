Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PK. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

PK stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

