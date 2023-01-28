Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 17,490 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,143.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.