Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 166,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

