Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 7.2 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

