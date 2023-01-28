Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $23.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

