ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:TINY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:TINY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Nanotechnology ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Nanotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $165,000.

ProShares Nanotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

TINY opened at $32.42 on Friday. ProShares Nanotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

