Raymond James & Associates Buys 17,494 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

