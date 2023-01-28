Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

CRK opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

