Raymond James & Associates Has $1.03 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

