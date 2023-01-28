Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $83,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $131,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

