Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $190.75 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day moving average is $218.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

