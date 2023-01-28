Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,265 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $83.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

