Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 866 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $76,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

AZPN stock opened at $190.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

