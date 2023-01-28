Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,526,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $68.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $83.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

