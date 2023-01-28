RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $243.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.32.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

