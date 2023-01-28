REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

