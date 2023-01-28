Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

