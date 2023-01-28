Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Kiren Sekar Sells 53,472 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $707,434.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,222.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiren Sekar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $708,504.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60.

Samsara Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $13.76 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 809,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,326,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.