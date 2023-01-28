Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $586.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $641.00 to $586.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOW. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW opened at $458.86 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.91 and its 200-day moving average is $416.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

