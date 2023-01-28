Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 24,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 30,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.