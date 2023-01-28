Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

