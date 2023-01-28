Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 168,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

SBCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

