Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CMO Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
