Sepio Capital LP Purchases 111,214 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,736.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,214 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

