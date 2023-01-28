Sepio Capital LP Sells 9,483 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

