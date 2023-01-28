ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $458.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.36, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.