ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $66.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

