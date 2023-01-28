SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,335 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CEVA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CEVA by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CEVA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $33.92 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CEVA had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CEVA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

