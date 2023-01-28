SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 253.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

