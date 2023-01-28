SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,263 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coursera by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.41. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.38 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,410,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coursera to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

