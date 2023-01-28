SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.