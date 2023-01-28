SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 35.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,136,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,305 shares of company stock worth $2,118,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

