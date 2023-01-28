SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.69 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

