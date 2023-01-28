SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMTG. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $33,500,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $19,780,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after buying an additional 603,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

CMTG stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

