SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 779,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 562,276 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 317,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.