SG Americas Securities LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AIMC opened at $61.07 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 244.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 144.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

