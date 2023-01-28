SG Americas Securities LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

