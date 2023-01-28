SG Americas Securities LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

